Netmarble 2019 net profit down 26.2 pct. to 158.7 bln won
15:35 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 158.7 billion won (US$ 134.2 million), down 26.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 201.7 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 241.7 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 7.6 percent to 2.17 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
