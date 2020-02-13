Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Korea Aerospace Industries turns to red in Q4

16:10 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 41.8 billion won (US$ 35.3 million), turning from a profit of 48 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 77.4 billion won, up 6.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 26.9 percent to 1.09 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK