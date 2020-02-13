Go to Contents
Korea Aerospace Industries 2019 net income up 134.4 pct. to 130.1 bln won

16:10 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 130.1 billion won (US$ 110 million), up 134.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 88 percent on-year to 275.2 billion won. Annual sales increased 11.4 percent to 3.1 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

