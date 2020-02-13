Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Doosan Infracore 2019 net income up 0.4 pct. to 395.7 bln won

16:29 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 395.7 billion won (US$ 334.5 million), up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 0.9 percent on-year to 840.4 billion won. Annual sales increased 5.9 percent to 8.18 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK