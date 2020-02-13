Hanjin heiress proposes ex-SK exec as conglomerate's new chief

Cho Hyun-ah, 45, the eldest daughter of late Hanjin Group and Korean Air Lines Co. Chairman Cho Yang-ho, has recently partnered with local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and midsized builder Bando Engineering & Construction Co. with an aim to replace the current leadership headed by her younger brother Won-tae, chairman of Hanjin Group and its flagship unit Korean Air Lines Co., with a professional manager.