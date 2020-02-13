LG swings to loss in Q4
17:08 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 197 billion won (US$ 166.6 million), swinging from a profit of 391.5 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 65.6 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 264.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 19.4 percent to 1.65 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
