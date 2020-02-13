LG 2019 net profit down 41.2 pct. to 1.1 tln won
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 1.1 trillion won (US$ 935.7 million), down 41.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.02 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.82 trillion on-year. Annual revenue fell 15.1 percent to 6.57 trillion won.
