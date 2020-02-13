Is Dongseo Q4 net income down 50.6 pct. to 23.7 bln won
17:57 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 23.7 billion won (US$ 20 million), down 50.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 17.8 billion won, down 84.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 37.4 percent to 196.3 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
