Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Is Dongseo Q4 net income down 50.6 pct. to 23.7 bln won

17:57 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 23.7 billion won (US$ 20 million), down 50.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 17.8 billion won, down 84.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 37.4 percent to 196.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK