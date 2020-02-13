Is Dongseo 2019 net income down 67.2 pct. to 79.9 bln won
17:58 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 79.9 billion won (US$ 67.6 million), down 67.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 81.8 percent on-year to 69.3 billion won. Annual sales decreased 39.7 percent to 962.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
