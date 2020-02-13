Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Is Dongseo 2019 net income down 67.2 pct. to 79.9 bln won

17:58 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 79.9 billion won (US$ 67.6 million), down 67.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 81.8 percent on-year to 69.3 billion won. Annual sales decreased 39.7 percent to 962.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK