KCC remains in red in 2019

18:13 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 229.9 billion won (US$194.4 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 133.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 200.9 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 11.7 percent to 2.71 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
