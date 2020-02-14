Go to Contents
Cambodia says it repatriated all N. Korean workers: U.N. report

09:18 February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Cambodia has repatriated all North Korean workers in compliance with U.N. sanctions aimed at cutting off Pyongyang's revenue from labor exports, a U.N. Security Council committee report showed Friday.

As of Dec. 22 last year, all North Korean workers in Cambodia were repatriated, Cambodia reported to the council late last month, according to the report by the U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea.

Authorities in Cambodia "found that 115 North Korean workers were working in Phnom Penh and in Siem Reap Province" and all workers have been sent back home, the report said.

The report said Cambodia has shut down all businesses run by North Koreans including restaurants and museums, disclosing the names of 11 companies and 8 restaurants.

Cambodia also decided in late November not to extend the visas of North Korean nationals who worked in the country.

All member states of the United Nations were required to repatriate any North Koreans earning income in their jurisdiction by the end of last year under Security Council Resolution 2397.

People assumed to be North Korean overseas laborers prepare to return home at Beijing Capital International Airport on Dec. 21, 2019, one day ahead of the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2397 deadline, which calls on member states to repatriate all North Koreans earning income in their jurisdictions. (Yonhap)

