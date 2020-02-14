No new coronavirus infections reported for 3rd straight day, cases unchanged at 28
10:06 February 14, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday reported no new novel coronavirus case for the third consecutive day, with the number of cases remaining unchanged at 28, according to health authorities.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a total of seven patients have been released from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19 virus.
The number of people who have tested negative for the virus reached 6,134 as of early Friday, with another 692 undergoing tests for possible infection, the KCDC said.
