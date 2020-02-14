Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 February 14, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Feb. 8 -- N. Korea marks founding anniversary of armed forces in low-key manner
10 -- S. Korea, U.S. hold working group talks on N. Korea
-- CNN reports Trump does not want another summit with Kim before election
11 -- N. Korea's premier visits quarantine headquarters amid no confirmed cases of coronavirus
-- White House says Trump plans to name No. 2 N.K. envoy as representative to U.N.
13 -- U.S. voices deep concern over vulnerability of N.K. people to coronavirus outbreak
