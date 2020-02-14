Woongjin Coway Q4 net profit down 72.4 pct. to 19.3 bln won
16:01 February 14, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Woongjin Coway Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 19.3 billion won (US$ 16.3 million), down 72.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 65.4 percent on-year to 44.6 billion won. Sales increased 11.7 percent to 794.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)