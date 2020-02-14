Go to Contents
Woongjin Coway 2019 net profit down 5 pct. to 332.2 bln won

16:01 February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Woongjin Coway Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 332.2 billion won (US$ 280.8 million), down 5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 458.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 519.8 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 11.5 percent to 3.01 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

