(Spring Training) Young Blue Jays pitchers hoping to pick Ryu Hyun-jin's brain

"I feel like I really can learn a lot from him. I feel our stuff is very similar," Borucki told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday inside the clubhouse at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida. "I've talked to our coaches and I've done a lot of research and watched how he pitched. Just watching him and seeing how he attacks hitters, trying to take his game plan and try to put it into my game plan ... I feel like he's going to be a big asset for me and he'll help me with my career."