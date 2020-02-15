Saturday's weather forecast

Go to Contents
09:05 February 15, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/07 Sunny 70

Incheon 13/07 Sunny 70

Suwon 15/05 Sunny 70

Cheongju 16/06 Sunny 60

Daejeon 17/07 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 14/03 Sunny 60

Gangneung 13/08 Sunny 60

Jeonju 18/06 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 18/08 Sunny 60

Jeju 19/12 Sunny 30

Daegu 17/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 16/09 Cloudy 20

(END)

