Fire at steel plant contained, no casualties reported
14:45 February 15, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a steel processing plant south of Seoul, authorities said Saturday.
The 119 Rescue Center received a report of a fire at the plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, 123 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday afternoon and firefighters put out the fire in 27 minutes, according to a local fire station.
No casualties have been reported, it said.
(END)
Keyword