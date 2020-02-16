S. Korea's Park In-bee captures 20th career LPGA win in Australia

The Olympic field will feature 60 golfers, and those inside the top 15 in the rankings at the end of June will automatically qualify. But there is a limit of four players per country, and South Korea, boasting the deepest talent pool in women's golf, currently has five players inside the top 15: Ko Jin-young (No. 1), Park Sung-hyun (No. 2), Kim Sei-young (No. 6), Lee Jeong-eun (No. 9) and Kim Hyo-joo (No. 12), leaving Park In-bee, the 2016 Olympic champion, on the other side looking in.