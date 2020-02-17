(LEAD) Tottenham's Son Heung-min sets career high with 5-match scoring streak
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 5-9, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has established a new career high by extending his goal scoring streak to five matches.
The South Korean attacker grabbed a brace against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on Sunday (local time), with his second goal in stoppage time sealing a 3-2 victory.
Son now has 16 goals in 32 matches in all competitions this season. His career high is 21, scored in 47 matches during the 2016-2017 season.
The 27-year-old has also surpassed the half-century mark in career Premier League goals with 51.
He became the first Asia-born player to score a career 50 goals or more at the Premier League.
"I've scored 50 Premier League goals but without the team, without the supporters, it's impossible," the South Korean said in an interview posted on Spurs' website. "I just want to share this feeling with the fans, everyone in South Korea and with the lads. ... I just want to say thank you for helping me."
FIFA, the world's football governing body, also celebrated Son's historic feat, citing the South Korean film "Parasite," which made history at this year's Academy Awards last week. Director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller was the first non-English language movie to capture the best film Oscar in its 92-year history.
"After making history this month at the Oscars, Son made another history for the KFA," FIFA said in a message posted in English on its Instagram account. "He became the first Asian, ever, to score 50 Premier League goals. Congratulations to Korea."
The KFA stands for the Korea Football Association, the governing body of football in South Korea.
The victory lifted Tottenham to fifth place on the table with 40 points, just one behind Chelsea for the fourth and the final spot for UEFA Champions League qualification. Chelsea have one match in hand.
"It's really amazing. Winning is always positive, especially how we won," Son told Spurs TV. "A better afternoon is impossible. The lads did a really good job. I am very proud."
With the score tied at 1-1, Son scored his first goal by pouncing on a rebound off his own penalty, after Pepe Reina made the initial save. It gave Tottenham the lead just before halftime.
The lead was shortlived, as Bjorn Engels headed home a Jack Grealis cross to level the score at 2-2.
Son finished off Aston Villa deep in stoppage time, when Engels botched a clearing attempt and the South Korean forward struck one past Reina.
"We didn't start well, they had a couple of chances, but we didn't give up," Son said. "I think the lads deserved the win. There have been a few games when we bounced back when we were down 1-0 or even 2-0. This shows a really good character for our squad."
As for reaching the 50-goal plateau in the Premier League, Son said: "Without the team and supporters, I think it's impossible. I want to share this feeling with fans in South Korea and the lads."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)