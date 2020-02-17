Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea confirms 29th case of novel coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Director Bong Joong-ho returns home (Kookmin Daily)
-- Alert over 1st coronavirus case without infection route (Donga llbo)
-- No info on infection route of 29th coronavirus case (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's first coronavirus case without clear infection route (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea hacks Tae Yong-ho's phone, texts (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Couple in 80s from Jongno are first coronavirus case with unknown infection route (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 1-month coronavirus shock, consumption and manufacturing sectors to resume (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's 1st coronavirus patient with unknown infection route (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't advises Chinese students to take time off (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retailers on brink of bankruptcy, yet mandatory Sunday closure still in place (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea confirms 29th virus patient (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New case with unknown infection route puts nation back on alert (Korea Herald)
-- Korea confirms 29th case of coronavirus (Korea Times)
