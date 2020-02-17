Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Feb. 17

08:34 February 17, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President to be briefed on policy plans of four economy-related ministries

-- Follow-up on efforts to repatriate S. Koreans quarantined aboard cruise ship in Japan

-- (News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus stirs life in S. Korea

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak

-- Economy-related ministers meeting over coronavirus outbreak
