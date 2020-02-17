S. Korea to extend emergency loan to budget carriers amid virus fallout
08:39 February 17, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide 300 billion won (US$253.5 million) in emergency loans to local budget carriers, which have been suffering from the economic fallout of the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Monday.
Budget carriers will also be exempted from paying airport usage fees, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers earlier in the day.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword