Last episode of 'Crash Landing On You' sets tvN's record high rating

10:16 February 17, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The romantic comedy "Crash Landing On You" ended its two-month run Sunday with the highest viewership for the cable channel tvN's drama series.

The final episode of the series starring A-listers Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin marked 21.7 percent in nationwide viewership, according to data released Monday by Nielson Korea.

It surpassed the 20.5 percent record set by the channel's 2016 hit series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" as the most-viewed tvN drama.

The 16-episode series tells a story about an heiress of a big-name fashion business in the South who crash lands in North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier after she is blown there by a windstorm while paragliding.

Despite controversy for depicting North Korea as a normal country, the on-screen chemistry of two of the country's hottest stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, helped the drama win rave reviews, especially from female fans.

A scene from "Crash Landing On You" provided by tvN (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

