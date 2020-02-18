(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 18)

The Korean economy is facing a crisis at home and abroad. While it suffers external shocks from the new coronavirus outbreak, the economy shakes from the government's anti-market and anti-business policy based on its artificial boosting of the economy through rapid wage hikes. Due to far-reaching shocks from the outbreak in China — which accounts for 25 percent of our exports — and because of the misleading government policy, operating profit of major listed companies is projected to dive by more than 10 percentage points, according to Infomax, a financial market research firm. The two percent growth our economy barely achieved last year could plunge below 1 percent this year.