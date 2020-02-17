Air Force takes part in COPE North multinational exercise
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Air Force took part in a multinational exercise in Guam designed to boost joint air operations capabilities among partner nations for humanitarian assistance, officials said Monday.
The Exercise COPE North 2020 kicked off at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam on Feb. 12 to run until Feb. 28. The exercise also brought together the U.S., Australian and Japanese air forces, according to the U.S. Pacific Air Forces.
South Korea sent two CN-235 transport aircraft, as well as 30 service personnel, this year, which is similar to what it has mobilized in the past, according to Seoul's Air Force officials. South Korea has attended the exercise biennially.
The U.S. Pacific Air Force, however, did not mention South Korea's participation in the exercise in its related news release.
COPE North aims to hone skills to increase combat readiness and interoperability for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, according to the U.S. force.
Beginning in 1978 as a quarterly bilateral exercise held in Japan, COPE North moved to Guam in 1999 and has been staged as one of the Pacific Air Forces' largest multilateral exercise.
