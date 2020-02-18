Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to fly presidential jet to transport S. Koreans on Japan's cruise ship plagued by coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Virus quarantine measure put to another test amid new patients' untraceable infection (Kookmin Daily)

-- Universities on alert over quarantining Chinese students returning to S. Korea for spring semester (Donga llbo)

-- Conservative parties merge again after 3 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Eco-friendly consumption' changes corporate ecosystem (Segye Times)

-- Pan-conservative, united new party launched (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to transport S. Koreans on Japan's cruise ship by presidential jet (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party in growing sense of crisis (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't, ruling party struggle to reach deals on real estate measures, extra budgets ahead of general elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Five confirmed coronavirus cases in Seoul's Jongno district alone (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Minus growth' shock looming attributable to coronavirus (Korea Economic Daily)

