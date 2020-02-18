Seoul stocks open lower on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Tuesday, led by a drop in tech and auto stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 17.39 points, or 0.78 percent, to reach 2,224.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In Seoul, most big name shares suffered a weak start.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics plunged 1.30 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.95 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dived 1.48 percent, while its sister company Kia Motors slid 0.24 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis declined 1.05 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion lost 0.27 percent, and Samsung BioLogics shed 0.96 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.60 won from the previous session's close.
