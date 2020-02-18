S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections here to 31.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the latest patient is a 61-year-old South Korean woman who lives in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The woman has not been abroad, raising concerns again over the spread of the disease without a link to known clusters of the COVID-19 virus.
The number of people being checked for the virus and under quarantine came to 957 as of early Tuesday, up from 708 the day before, the KCDC said.
South Korea has screened 9,265 people for COVID-19 since Jan. 3, with 8,277 testing negative and 10 people having been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries.
