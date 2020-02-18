(3rd LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public health authorities warned Tuesday that the country should prepare for more coronavirus infections not linked to known clusters as its latest confirmed cases are believed to be without links to other existing cases or to China and overseas countries.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country is entering a "new phase" with some confirmed cases not being linked to existing spreads or clusters, which means that those patients are judged to have contracted the COVID-19 virus without traveling abroad or coming into contact with other infected patients.
The public health agency admitted that it is still unclear how the three latest virus patients -- the country's 29th, 30th, and 31st -- contracted the virus as they had not had contact with other confirmed patients or been abroad recently.
"The three patients' infection routes are uncertain ... and there is a chance of additional similar cases being found," KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong said in a press conference.
The country needs to tighten quarantine controls over arrivals from abroad and self-quarantine rules, while coming up with countermeasures to prevent community spread, she said.
The latest cases raise concerns over the spread of the disease without a link to known clusters of the COVID-19 virus and marks the first time that a virus patient has been reported in the southwestern Gyeongsang region of the country.
The country's 31th patient, a 61-year-old South Korean woman who lives in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, started to complain of fever on Feb. 10 and was tested Monday at a local health center after which she was sent to a hospital and placed in quarantine for treatment and monitoring.
The KCDC said it is tracing the patients' steps and working to find out how they contracted the illness.
The health authorities said she visited Seoul late last month, was treated at a hospital after a car accident and went about her everyday life in which she used public transportation.
Most of the previous cases here have been centered in and around Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, with a few confirmed cases reported in Gwangju and the Jeolla region in the southeastern part of the country.
Of all cases reported here, 12 were those who visited Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the current outbreak, with five others who made trips to Singapore, Thailand and Japan. The remaining 14 are presumed to be person-to-person transmission cases in the country.
The number of people being checked for the virus and under quarantine came to 957 as of early Tuesday, up from 708 the day before, the KCDC said.
South Korea has screened 9,265 people for COVID-19 since Jan. 3, with 8,277 testing negative. The country also has discharged a total of 12 patients from quarantine as they fully recovered.
The country said the 12th and 14th patients, who are a Chinese couple, had been treated at a hospital south of Seoul and discharged after they tested negative for COVID-19 twice in the last 24 hours.
The 12th patient is a 48-year-old man who was confirmed to have been infected on Feb. 1, while the 14th patient is a 40-year-old woman who tested positive on Feb. 2.
The KCDC said other virus patients are in stable condition, according to the KCDC.
