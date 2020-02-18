Go to Contents
Daelim Industrial wins US $142 mln order from Singapore

10:39 February 18, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co. said Tuesday it has received a US$142 million order to expand a Mass Rapid Transit interchange station in Singapore.

Under the deal with the Ministry of Transport, Daelim Industrial will expand Jurong East station and build a bridge to connect the station to the Jurong Region line.

The project is expected to be constructed by December 2026, Daelim Industrial said.

