LG Group chief visits R&D center, emphasizes design

11:01 February 18, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The chief of LG Group on Tuesday emphasized design quality for its electronic products, saying that design is a factor that can deliver a differentiated customer experience.

Koo Kwang-mo, who leads South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, visited LG Electronics Inc.'s research and development (R&D) campus in Seoul and checked the company's products.

"It is design that gives the first impression of our products and delivers this sense of feeling that this product is worth buying," Koo said. "It is also design that can probably make our customers stand out."

This photo provided by LG Corp. on Feb. 18, 2020, shows Koo Kwang-mo (R), head of LG Group, checking LG Electronics Inc.'s clothes refresher inside a future concept car at the company's R&D campus in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Noh Chang-ho, the head of LG Electronics' design center, said the company is working to understand customers' pain points and reflect them in product design.

At LG Electronics' R&D campus, Koo also checked the company's upcoming consumer electronic products, such as a smart door and very thin wall-mounted OLED TV, as well as automobile-related products like a digital cockpit.

