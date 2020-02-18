Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea alert over community spread, 1 more case added to bring total to 31
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday remained on alert over further spread of the new coronavirus here as it identified another virus case currently believed to be without link to known clusters, bringing the total number of infections here to 31.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the latest patient is a 61-year-old South Korean woman who lives in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and was confirmed not to have been abroad recently.
-----------------
S. Korean presidential jet to fly to Japan to evacuate 5 people from quarantined cruise ship
SEOUL -- A South Korean presidential aircraft will fly to Japan later Tuesday to evacuate four nationals and a Japanese spouse from a quarantined cruise ship docked near Tokyo, officials said, after a rapid increase in onboard infections of the new coronavirus.
The Air Force plane will take off at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, at around noon and land in Japan's Haneda Airport, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing. The plane plans to return to Gimpo International Airport on Wednesday morning.
-----------------
LG unveils new budget smartphones with quad rear camera setup
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday unveiled new budget smartphones, each with a quad rear camera setup, in the hope that the latest handsets will help its struggling mobile business.
LG introduced three new K series models -- K61, K51S and K41S -- that will be launched in Europe, Central and South America in the second quarter.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon urges 'special' economic policy measures against virus-caused 'emergency situations'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in ordered his Cabinet on Tuesday to mobilize all available "special" means to handle the "emergency economic situations" attributable to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
"Emergency situations require an emergency prescription. The current situation is much more serious than (we) thought," he said in his opening remarks during a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Samsung Group's market cap increases 10.2 pct this year
SEOUL -- The market value of Samsung Group units has risen more than 10 percent this year on a strong rally in tech-focused affiliates, a market tracker said Tuesday.
The combined market capitalization of Samsung Electronics Co. and 15 other listed firms belonging to South Korea's top conglomerate came to 524.2 trillion won (US$443 billion) as of Friday, up 10.2 percent from end-December, according to FnGuide.
-----------------
2 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released, 12 in total discharged
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday that it has released two more fully recovered patients from a hospital, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged to 12 out of 31 infected cases here.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the country's 12th and 14th patients had been treated at a hospital south of Seoul. They had tested negative for COVID-19 twice in the last 24 hours.
-----------------
Cabinet approves emergency funds to contain spread of coronavirus
SEJONG -- The Cabinet approved emergency funds of 104.1 billion won (US$87.9 million) on Tuesday to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in South Korea, officials said.
South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 30, with the latest two cases judged to be the result of community spread unlinked to known clusters of the COVID-19 virus.
-----------------
(Spring Training) (Yonhap Interview) Ryu signing an opportunity to 'embrace' Korean fans in Toronto: Blue Jays' CEO
DUNEDIN, United States -- When the Toronto Blue Jays were pursuing free agent left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin during the offseason, they were doing so from multiple perspectives.
In baseball terms, for one, they wanted to address their need in starting pitching, and they felt Ryu, the reigning major league leader in ERA and runner-up in the National League Cy Young Award voting, could provide an answer. In less tangible ways, the Blue Jays were also looking at how Ryu's presence could galvanize Toronto's substantial Korean community.
