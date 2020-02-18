Labor ministry opens salary comparison website

According to an example on the website, business administrators in the manufacturing sector who have a bachelor's degree or higher and a career spanning five to 10 years, receive an annual average salary of 54.85 million won (US$46,170). Their median salary is 48.46 million won, with the top 25 percent and bottom 25 percent earning an average of 64.2 million won and 37.25 million won, respectively.