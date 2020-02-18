Moon's special adviser Im to visit UAE to strengthen bilateral ties
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- A former chief of staff to President Moon Jae-in will visit the United Arab Emirates this week to strengthen "practical" cooperation on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties, the foreign ministry said.
Im Jong-seok, currently Moon's special adviser for the UAE, will lead a special delegation on the three-day visit from Tuesday, the ministry said.
"The delegation this time will meet high-level UAE government officials for consultations on ways for practical cooperation in various areas, including politics, diplomacy, economy and defense, with a view to further cementing the special strategic partnership between South Korea and the UAE," the ministry said in a press release.
Im was appointed as the special presidential adviser for the UAE in January 2019. He served as Moon's chief of staff from May 2017 through January last year.
South Korea and the UAE established diplomatic relations in June 1980.
