Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

S. Korean presidential plane departs Japan with 7 evacuees aboard

04:13 February 19, 2020

TOKYO, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean presidential plane left Japan early Wednesday carrying six nationals and a Japanese spouse who were evacuated from a new coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked near Tokyo.

The VCN-235 of the Air Force left Japan's Haneda Airport and is due to return to Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul.

Fourteen South Koreans -- nine passengers and five crew members -- were aboard the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined since its first case of COVID-19 infection was reported on Feb. 5.

None of them contracted the disease.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK