-- Helping hands blocked by new coronavirus outbreaks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Drivers' contracts unilaterally altered, true face of innovation championing Tada shown (Kookmin Daily)

-- Apartment issue tops list of civil complaints, may become focus of general election pledges (Donga llbo)

-- 3 patients with sources of infection unknown, coronavirus outbreak enters new phase (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to announce 19th real estate policy measures as early as tomorrow (Segye Times)

-- Dreadful 31st coronavirus patient struts outside for a week after high fever (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Most dangerous patient, first confirmed case in Daegu (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to announce new real estate policy measures this week (Hankyoreh)

-- President Moon notes 'emergency economic situation,' instructs officials to come up with all measures (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon notes 'emergency economic situation,' calls for all available means (Maeil Business Newspaper)

