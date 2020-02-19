(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 19)

It is not hard to imagine what the UFP will be like after the election because it was created through a "temporary truce" among various groups with different political interests. The biggest obstacle ahead will probably be their failure to overcome the legacy of the impeached former conservative President Park Geun-hye, seeing that Rep. Yoo Seong-min, who was the New Conservative Party leader, boycotted the inaugural ceremony for the new party apparently due to differences with Chairman Hwang over how to deal with Park and her staunch loyalists. Notably, Rep. Yoo had opposed a "merger of conservative forces for only the merger's sake" because of the election, maintaining that rigorous, wide-ranging reform and efforts to leave the past behind should precede any attempt for a merger.