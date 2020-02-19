(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 19)

As a result, an increasing number of professors, liberal or conservative, are afraid of posting their views on social media platforms for fear of relentless attacks. This extreme dichotomy — based on defining opponents as "evil" rather than accepting their challenges — does not allow for healthy internal criticism. Such totalitarianism forced even an icon of progressivism in Korea, Chin Jung-kwon, to turn away from the ruling camp. Moon's avid followers do more harm than good for the president. If Moon does not restrain them, the country will split into two groups. In his inauguration speech on May 10, 2017, Moon vowed to "become a president for all citizens and respect his opponents." We wonder if he does not regard the grocery store owner or Prof. Lim as one of the people he pledged to respect.

