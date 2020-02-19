S. Korea to inject liquidity to exporters amid virus fallout
09:00 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide liquidity support to its exporters that are expected to take a hit from the spread of the new coronavirus in China, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday.
The government will draw up a package of comprehensive measures by the end of this month to preemptively contain the economic impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, which is expected to threaten the fragile Chinese and global economies, Hong told a meeting of economy-related ministers.
