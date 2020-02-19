Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46

10:02 February 19, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed 15 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 46, amid fears that the respiratory illness is spreading across the country despite tighter quarantine measures.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 13 new patients reside in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. On Tuesday, a 68-year-old South Korean woman who resides in the city was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus infection.

S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46 - 1

yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK