S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
10:02 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed 15 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 46, amid fears that the respiratory illness is spreading across the country despite tighter quarantine measures.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 13 new patients reside in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. On Tuesday, a 68-year-old South Korean woman who resides in the city was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus infection.
