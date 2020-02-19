Kolon Industries 2019 net profit down 47.8 pct. to 22.4 bln won
10:20 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 22.4 billion won (US$ 18.8 million), down 47.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 172.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 166.9 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 1.2 percent to 4.4 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)