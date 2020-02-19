S. Korea set to releases 4 more fully recovered coronavirus patients from hospitals
11:41 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to release four more fully recovered novel coronavirus patients from hospitals after they have made full recoveries, the health authorities said Wednesday.
So far, a total of 12 patients have been discharged.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country's 6th, 10th, 16th and 18th patients will be released from hospitals later in the day.
The decision to release four more patients comes as the country added 15 new cases, bringing the total to 46 confirmed cases.
