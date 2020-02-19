Joseon Dynasty royal seals return home from U.S.

Daegunjubo is made of silver and weighs 4.1 kilograms; it is 7.9 centimeters in height and 12.7 cm in length and has a turtle-shaped handle on its body, according to CHA's release. Historical documents say the seal was crafted by King Gojong, the 26th king of Joseon, in 1882 for diplomatic use and was officially used until 1897. It was also used in appointment papers and acts, royal orders and edicts issued by Gojong.