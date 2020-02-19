Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #IPO market

S. Korea's IPOs up 22 pct in 2019

11:45 February 19, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The value of South Korea's initial public offerings (IPO) rose 22.8 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Wednesday.

IPO proceeds came to 3.21 trillion won (US$2.69 billion) last year, compared with 2.61 trillion won in 2018, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Still, the number of companies that made market debuts last year fell to 73 from 77 in 2018, the data showed.

Main IPOs included Hanwha Systems Co., the defense industry unit of Hanwha Group, and SNK Corp., a Japanese video game developer and publisher.

S. Korea's IPOs up 22 pct in 2019 - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK