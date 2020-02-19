S. Korea fills vacant Wuhan consul general post to support citizens in virus epicenter
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday appointed a new consul general for the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan to fill the post that had been left vacant for some three months, the foreign ministry said.
Kang Seung-seok, former chief of the Korean Consular Office in China's Dalian, took the position amid Seoul's stepped-up efforts to provide consular assistance to some 100 South Koreans in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus, and its vicinity.
His predecessor, Kim Young-geun, stepped down in November after he reportedly came under fire for improper remarks.
Entering the foreign service in 1988, Kang has served in various China-based posts, including those in Qingdao, Hong Kong and Shenyang.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)