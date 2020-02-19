Celltrion Q4 net profit up 154.6 pct. to 95.1 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 95.1 billion won (US$ 79.9 million), up 154.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 114.2 billion won, up 159.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 57.8 percent to 382.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 17.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
