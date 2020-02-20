(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 20)

The measures, however, have invited criticism for an across the board passing of the government's responsibility to manage Chinese students to universities. There are an estimated 71,000 Chinese students studying in Korea; 20,000 have already returned and are currently studying, while the remaining 40,000 are expected to arrive in the near future. At school dormitories, Chinese students must be assigned single-occupancy rooms so that they can quarantine themselves, but the shortage of rooms has caused many to seek residences off campus. The school authorities are supposed to monitor these off-campus students by phone twice a day, but whether such measures are effective is in doubt.