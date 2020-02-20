(LEAD) 800 SK hynix workers in self-quarantine over new coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., the world's No. 2 memory chipmaker, said Thursday that about 800 workers at its South Korean headquarters have entered self-quarantine after a new recruit was found to have had contact with a new coronavirus patient.
The employee later tested negative, but the company kept the quarantine measure for the workers at its Icheon campus, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, noting the move is not affecting its factory operations.
SK hynix said it closed the company's education center on Wednesday and sent 280 new recruits home.
The company said one of its new recruits showed symptoms of pneumonia and was transported to a nearby hospital for the novel coronavirus tests. The company also shut down its in-house clinic that the new recruit had visited.
SK hynix, however, said such measures are not affecting its factory operations. The company employs some 15,000 workers at its Icheon campus.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported its first death of a novel coronavirus patient with the number of the country's total confirmed cases reaching 104.
