Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4
13:45 February 20, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 503.1 billion won (US$ 419.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 30 billion, compared with a loss of 95.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.8 percent to 2.45 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
